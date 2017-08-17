Aug 17, 2017 Voices Of Montana, _Default 0 comment

Will Taking Down Monuments Solve All Our Problems?

We seem to have a lot of problems in the United States these days, and is tearing down statues going to solve any of them? Who is next? Well one pastor in Chicago has already screamed “Its time” Bishop James Dukes has said “We must rename Washington Park and remove a statue of George Washington over his ties to slavery”

