Is there a Better Income Tax System?
by Jon Arneson
Is there a better and fairer way to collect income taxes? What if we were to abolish all government income taxes and switch to a National Consumption Tax?
Steve Hayes, Chairman of fairtax.org said on Voices of Montana on July 5, 2017 that if you charged 23% on all new purchases and had the individual states collect the tax from the retailers, then you would have a better plan.
There are some in Congress that are in favor of a consumption tax and Governor Jindal of Louisiana also thinks it is a good idea. However, the calls in to Voices of Montana on Wednesday were skeptical.
A caller from Whitefish told us that he believes that if everyone was charged a percentage of their gross income, then that would be a fair tax. Another caller, from Butte is in favor of a 9% flat tax.
One thing is for sure, nobody likes taxes but if another way is more simple and fair, then I am all for it. If you would like to listen to the whole show with Steve Hayes then check out our podcasts right here.
Anonymous
18 Sep, 2017
A national consumption tax (VAT or whatever) would be far preferable to our current income taxes. We’ll end up with both, regardless of promises, unless we FIRST repeal the 16th Amendment. It’s not even worth discussing a national sales tax until then.Don’t fall into that trap.