18-Year Old With BB Guns arrested Outside West High

A Billings man was arrested early Monday morning outside West High School after he was caught with two BB guns, drugs and a stolen cellphone, charging documents say. Upon booking into the Yellowstone County Detention Facility, officers found marijuana and three baggies of meth on Mason Loughnane.

http://billingsgazette.com/news/crime/year-old-with-bb-guns-arrested-outside-west-high/article_ed2d14d3-f456-5e58-9d24-8db904e12c85.html