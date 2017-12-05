53 Flags: Group Constructs Memorial To Raise Awareness Of Veteran Suicides

In Missoula County in 2016 alone, 18 military veterans took their own lives. That’s a staggering number, an average of more than one every three weeks. It’s also by far the largest number for any county in the state, where a total of 53 veterans took their own lives that year.

