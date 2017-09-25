$720,000 Building Donated To Benefis Emergency Department Project

Marillyn Thomas, a lifelong resident and supporter of the city of Great Falls, recently made a donation to the Benefis Health System Foundation in support of their Emergency Department remodel and expansion project. Marillyn made a partial gift of the former Thomas Dean & Hoskins Inc. building, also known as TD&H, located near Benefis’ East Campus in honor of her late husband Tom Harris Thomas, who was one of the founding partners of TD&H.

