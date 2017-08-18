A Dozen Missoulians Protest Zinke, Trump

With signs with slogans like “Zinke is Stinke” and “Zinke Public Lands Enemy #1,” a dozen demonstrators gathered in downtown Missoula on Thursday in protest against the Secretary of the Interior and President Donald Trump. Secretary Ryan Zinke’s agency is scheduled to issue recommendations to the president next week regarding the designations of 27 national monuments, following an executive order earlier this spring to review them.

