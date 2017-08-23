After State Funding Cuts, Billings Middle Schools To Lose Specialized Mental Health Counselors

School District 2 will lose a trio of counselors specializing in addiction and mental health in middle schools this year as the Rimrock Foundation grapples with budget cuts. The foundation had provided the counselors in middle schools for the past two years, and will continue to supply four high school counselors, on for each high school.

http://billingsgazette.com/news/local/after-state-funding-cuts-billings-middle-schools-to-lose-specialized/article_64685584-6406-5dfc-9d85-5aa01d86eb7d.html