Another Case Of Wildlife-Killing Disease Detected – Much Farther North And In A Whitetail Doe

The latest detection in chronic wasting disease in a hunter-harvested animal has been in a whitetail doe shot near Joliet. A whitetail doe killed east of Joliet this fall has tested positive for chronic wasting disease, extending the known area for CWD contamination in Montana more than 20 miles farther north than two previous positive tests.

http://billingsgazette.com/lifestyles/recreation/another-case-of-wildlife-killing-disease-detected-much-farther-north/article_cf800b5d-06e7-570e-b718-b9cb8cf4cd9b.html