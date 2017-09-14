Asbestos Worries Surface As Fire Nears Vermiculite Mine

The West Fork Fire northwest of Libby is causing concern among Lincoln County officials as the fire draws closer to the defunct W.R. Grace & Co. vermiculite mine. EPA experts say their studies have shown that should the fire burn over the heavily asbestos-laden forest, 95 percent of the asbestos would be contained in the ash. The remaining 5 percent wold be carried by the smoke, but it would precipitate out fairly rapidly

