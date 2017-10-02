Bees Are Buzzing, But Less Than They Should Be

Montana has been largely spared by some of the problems facing beekeepers elsewhere, such as parasites and colony collapse disorder, but the drought experienced across the state is taking its toll on the bees. Montana is the third largest honey producer n the United States, behind only North and South Dakota.

http://missoulian.com/news/local/bees-are-buzzing-but-less-than-they-should-be/article_bf197176-c11c-566e-a103-37fb148090f2.html