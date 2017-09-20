Belgrade Seeks To Change Liquor License Law To Protect Businesses

The city of Belgrade wants to change the law that allows liquor licenses to travel between cities within five miles of each other. The current law is hurting Belgrade businesses because it allows people to transfer liquor licenses to Bozeman, said Ted Barkley, Belgrade city manager. Earlier this year, the owner of Desert Rose’s liquor license decided to sell its permit to a Bozeman business. After the sale, Desert Rose, formerly located on Main Street in Belgrade, had to shut its doors due to a down tick in business, further adding to the vacant spaces downtown.

