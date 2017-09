BIA Takes Over Jail On Fort Belknap Reservation

After 20 years, the Bureau of Indian Affairs last week reassumed control over the jail on the Fort Belknap Indian Reservation at the request of local tribal officials. The federal agency is now fully operating the program, and conducting an evaluation of the program’s needs.

