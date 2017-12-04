Big Sky To Conduct Survey On Local Housing

The Big Sky Community Housing Trust is commissioning a study to learn more about the housing needs of Big Sky residents. The study, funded by money from the Big Sky Resort Tax Board and conducted by California-based WSW Consulting, Inc., will provide updated information to a 2014 Big Sky Chamber of Commerce housing plan.

