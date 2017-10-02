Big Sky Town Center Continues Growth With New Development

Less than three months after breaking ground on the area’s first chain hotel, Lone Mountain Land Company announced it has begun construction on a new building in Big Sky’s Town Center. The development, a combination of commercial and residential spaces, will be located adjacent to Lone Mountain’s other recently completed $17.5 million set of buildings on Town Center Avenue, home to Luxe cupcake shops, Compass Cafe, the Spice and Tea Exchange, the Lotus Pad, as well as a handful of apartments.

