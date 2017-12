Bikes For Christmas: Queen City Wheelhouse Hosting Drive To Benefit Needy Kids

With the holidays right around the corner, many children in the Helena area will be asking for a new bicycle for Christmas. But unfortunately, new bicycles don’t come cheap, especially when they are for children who will quickly grow out of them.

