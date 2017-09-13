Bill Cole, Jeff Essmann Advance To General Election For Mayor

Billings voters will decide between Bill Cole and Jeff Essmann on the Nov. 7 mayor ballot, according to final unofficial results from the Yellowstone County Elections Office. Cole garndered 7,826 votes, or 32.6 percent, while Essmann garnered 6,502 votes, or 27 percent.

http://billingsgazette.com/news/government-and-politics/bill-cole-jeff-essmann-advance-to-general-election-for-mayor/article_62ff5642-aaed-5c73-b842-9431bfa959c3.html