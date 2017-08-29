Billings Air Quality Reaches Unhealthy Levels As Wildfire Smoke Drifts In

Air quality around Billings steadily deteriorated on Monday as smoke from wildfires on the west side of the state began moving east. Those most at risk are people who have asthma, those who have heart and lung disease, children whose lungs are still growing, senior citizens and pregnant women.

http://billingsgazette.com/news/local/billings-air-quality-reaches-unhealthy-levels-as-wildfire-smoke-drifts/article_eefe9fa5-149e-5134-a128-dd3813e3ac54.html