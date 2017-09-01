Billings Business Incubator Will Give Startups Support, Work Space

Business groups and higher education officials in Billings announced Thursday they plan to develop a new “business incubator,” work space to serve as a hub for local entrepreneurs to access funding and professional resources. The location and design of the center will be determined in the coming months, with a final plan expected by April 2018.

