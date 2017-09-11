Billings Church Book Sale May Be The Biggest In The State

What began as an idea that wasn’t too much work has grown into a nearly full-time, year-round project. The twice-yearly used book sale has mushroomed from a couple thousand books to more than 65,000 volumes now. For five days, the Christian Church centrally located in Billings just south of Grand Avenue, will be transformed into a book depot.

http://billingsgazette.com/news/local/billings-church-book-sale-may-be-the-biggest-in-the/article_a23e9bcd-783a-54ba-a5d4-44051bd01e2b.html