Billings Man Heads South To Rescue Abandoned Pets And Livestock During Hurricane Season

Dave Pauli, a Billings resident, with the Humane Society of the United States Rescue Team has been in Texas since Sunday. He’s been helping with animal rescues in Rockport, partnered with a local animal control officer. Together they travel around the flooded neighborhoods answering calls and looking for animals. Hurricane Harvey damaged 80 percent of the homes in Rockport, and 35 percent are uninhabitable.

http://billingsgazette.com/news/local/billings-man-heads-south-to-rescue-abandoned-pets-and-livestock/article_2513de8c-6603-5fcf-96b8-a913a97de9bd.html