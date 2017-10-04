Billings School District Aims For Experienced Administrator To Fill Retiring Superintendent’s Shoes

School District 2 superintendent Terry Bouck suggested that trustees look for an experienced administrator from a large district to replace him when he retires at the end of the year. Trustees and school officials discussed the superintendent search at a board of operations committee meeting Tuesday. Bouck announced his retirement at the September school board meeting.

http://billingsgazette.com/news/local/billings-school-district-aims-for-experienced-administrator-to-fill-retiring/article_78781ae3-9e2f-5032-94ea-8e9f95d06471.html