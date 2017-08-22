Billings School District To Pay $30K Settlement In Former Wrestler’s 2008 Practice Injury Lawsuit

School District 2 trustees approved a $30,000 settlement Monday over accusations that the district mishandled injuries sustained by a Senior High wrestler. James Christian Wine filed suit against the district in 2014, citing an incident at a wrestling practice in 2008 when Wine was a freshman.

http://billingsgazette.com/news/local/billings-school-district-to-pay-k-settlement-in-former-wrestler/article_acceabb1-b7f1-5ac9-b532-e58ad7e603d2.html