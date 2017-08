Blaze Edges Closer To Cabins, Ranches

A wildfire burning along the Continental Divide, which has seen four straight days of explosive growth, has ranches and homeowners between Augusta and Highway 200 on edge as it edges closer to private lands and cabins. It’s also closed hunting units 422,280 and 281 in Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest.

