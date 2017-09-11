BLM, Forest Service In Talks About Speeding Mining Ban Analysis

Federal officials are working out how exactly they can speed up the review of a potential ban on new mining claims in an area north of Yellowstone National Park after Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke urged that it move faster in a letter last month. Zinke spokeswoman Heather Swift said in an email that she didn’t know when the BLM employees would start work on the project or where they would be coming from or whether they would be full or part-time.

