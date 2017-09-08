Blue Cross, Life Flight Announce Expanded Air Ambulance Coverage For Gallatin Valley

After a lengthy debate and the passage of two bills in the Montana Legislature earlier this year, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Montana announced Thursday a partnership with nonprofit Life Flight Network to station an air ambulance helicopter in Bozeman. As part of the agreement, Life Flight services will be considered in-network for Blue Cross members.

http://www.bozemandailychronicle.com/news/business/blue-cross-life-flight-announce-expanded-air-ambulance-coverage-for/article_31699b29-394c-51b3-9f64-33552431ba53.html