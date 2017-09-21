Bozeman Loosens Parking Requirements To Spur Development In ‘Midtown’

Bozeman’s elected officials have lightened the rules on parking for new businesses along North Seventh Avenue to help fast-track development in some areas, suspending requirements all together. City officials have cited cutting down the space and money developers have to put into parking will bring more business to the area they describe as underdeveloped.

https://www.bozemandailychronicle.com/news/city/bozeman-loosens-parking-requirements-to-spur-development-in-midtown/article_5612d5c0-25aa-5bd0-b35f-610bdee07d6e.html