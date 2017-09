Butte’s REC Silicon Facility Lays Off 30 Employees

Butte’s REC Silicon facility has laid off 30 employees as part of a cost-cutting effort. The company has about 250 employees. The 30 who were laid off were “across the spectrum” from managers to shift workers. The balance of layoffs affects the shift workers because there are more of them.

http://mtstandard.com/news/local/butte-s-rec-silicon-facility-lays-off-employees/article_a1d96459-9eb6-5f09-b2a5-1ccc1be6b2b7.html