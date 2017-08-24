Central Valley Fire District Approves Ambulance Proposal

The Central Valley Fire District will take over ambulance service in the Belgrade area. After a year’s worth of debate, Tuesday night the Belgrade Fire Board voted unanimously to approve Fire Chief Ron Lindroth’s proposal to take over for American Medical Response, which will still back up the fire department if its ambulance can’t handle calls.

http://www.bozemandailychronicle.com/news/central-valley-fire-district-approves-ambulance-proposal/article_5ecfba43-4695-5cfc-b3f8-c2bd7044fef5.html