City Tourism Office Moves To New Location

Great Falls Montana Tourism will consolidate its operations at its newly renovated location in downtown Great Falls beginning Monday. The tourism office has operated a visitor center above the city at Overlook Park since 1993. That location will now close; however, visitor services will continue to be offered to travelers from the city center tourism office at 100 1st Ave. North.

