Colstrip As Pond Cleanup Will Cost $138M, Talen Energy Estimates

Talen Energy has put a $138 million price tag on capping Colstrip Power Plant’s toxic coal ash ponds. The co-owner and operator of the southeast Montana coal-fired plant submitted the required estimates earlier this month to the state’s Department of Environmental Quality. Capping the ash ponds is only one portion of a three-stage cleanup plan, and likely the cheapest of the three.

http://billingsgazette.com/news/government-and-politics/colstrip-ash-pond-cleanup-will-cost-m-talen-energy-estimates/article_a27ec367-0696-5c65-924b-ebc0b141b279.html