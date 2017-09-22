Columbia Grain Eyes Plentywood Pea And Lentil Market For Major Investment

Convinced that Montana peas and lentils are here to stay, Columbia Grain says it will build a large pulse crop processing plant near Plentywood. The Oregon-based company said last week it will be able to deouble the amount of peas and lentils it currently takes from 150 area farmers.

