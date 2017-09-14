Comment Sought On State’s Transporting Freight Plan

The Montana Department of Transportation is seeking public comment on the draft Montana Freight Plan, the state’s first plan to provide guidance for short-and-long-term freight-related transportation decisions. The plan was developed with comment from freight stakeholders doing business in Montana. This plan will be updated, as required, every five years, or more frequently if necessary.

