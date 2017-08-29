Council Blasts Northwestern Energy Payment

Monday night, the Missoula City Council passed three special assessment districts funding parks, roads and the city’s lighting. The streetlights, which are owned by Northwestern Energy, will cost those in the district a combined $364,000 for the next year of service. “I think this is a ripoff,” Ward 4 representative John DiBari said. “The lighting is terrible in this city.”

