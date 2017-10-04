Council To Consider Smoking Ban At Butte’s Clark Park

A county health official wants Butte-Silver Bow commissioners to vote on a smoke-free policy at Clark Park after a presentation on the proposal Wednesday night. A handful of cities and counties in Montana prohibit smoking in some of their parks, but it would be the first such ban at a local park in this county if commissioners approve it.

