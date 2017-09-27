County Approves Three Conservation Easements As Open Space Bond Money Runs Out

Gallatin County Comissioners approved three conservation easements Tuesday and spent the last of the money available from an open space bond that voters approved 10 years ago. A dairy farm, seed farm and grazing land received a combined $285,272 in bond money to remain open space.

