County Suing City Over Road Improvements

Gallatin County filed a lawsuit Tuesday against the city of Bozeman after the city tried to collect $1.109 million from the county for street maintenance in front of Regional Park. County commissioners allege that after about two years of negotiating, the city and county never reached an agreement on any county contributions for the street improvements.

http://www.bozemandailychronicle.com/news/city/county-suing-city-over-road-improvements/article_6379014b-35f9-5382-b931-fdcd823fac07.html