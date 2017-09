Court Allows Involuntary Medication Of Murder Suspect

A district judge on Thursday issued an order allowing the Montana State Hospital to hold a woman accused of murder for another six months while she’s treated for mental health issues, and to allow hospital staff to medicate her involuntarily if she continues to refuse treatment.

