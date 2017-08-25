Cuban Colors, Designs Bring Flair To Clinic Classic Street Party

It takes an army of 300 people to help put on the Billings Clinic Classic street party and golf tournament every year to raise money for the Billings Clinic Foundation. This year’s classic will benefit the Friends of Nursing Endowment, which funds continuing education for staff members.

