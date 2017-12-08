Daines Bill Would Release Wilderness Study Areas For Other Uses

Five wilderness study areas left in legislative limbo for 35 years would be released to multiple use planning under a proposed bill by Sen. Steve Daines, R-Montana. The 449,500 acres of wild country include the Blue Joint and Sapphire WSAs south and east of Hamilton, the Big Snowies WSA near Lewistown, the Middle Fork Judith WSA south of Stanford and the West Pioneer WSA east of Wisdom.

http://missoulian.com/news/national/govt-and-politics/daines-bill-would-release-wilderness-study-areas-for-other-uses/article_8db30111-c9a1-5061-ac18-efc52322b8ed.html