Dead Fish In Yellowstone River Show Same Cause As Last Year; Number Of Dead Fish Declining

State officials have confirmed that the same parasite that killed thousands of fish in the Yellowstone River last year is to blame for the release handful of dead fish that state officials have seen on the river over the last two weeks. The overall volume of dead fish is far lower than in 2016, when officials estimated the total death toll was in the tens of thousands.

http://www.bozemandailychronicle.com/news/environment/dead-fish-in-yellowstone-river-show-same-cause-as-last/article_60518711-7160-52cf-9fca-545a17f666c0.html