DEQ Issues Bond Request For Exploratory Drilling North Of Yellowstone

State officials have decided on the amount of cash Lucky Minerals Inc. has to put up before drilling for gold in the mountains north of Yellowstone National Park. The Montana Department of Environmental Quality has sent a letter to the Canadian mining company needs to put up to a $154,274 reclamation bond before proceeding with exploratory drilling up Emigrant Gulch, in the mountains west of the Yellowstone River.

http://www.bozemandailychronicle.com/news/environment/deq-issues-bond-request-for-exploratory-drilling-north-of-yellowstone/article_e9f23e68-d9ce-51d9-8c82-dfcf89495493.html