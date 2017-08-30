Despite Crowding In Montana Prisons, The Department Of Corrections Isn’t Filling Positions

Amid overcrowding at jails and prisons statewide, Montana will leave corrections jobs unfilled, trim contracts with prerelease and treatment centers and try to save money on medical care for inmates. That’s in order to absorb budget cuts triggered when revenue came in $75 million below projections in July.

http://billingsgazette.com/news/crime/despite-crowding-in-montana-s-prisons-the-department-of-corrections/article_f194732b-c9f9-56d5-9e3a-d6adb8c844c7.html