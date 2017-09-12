Discount Grocery Chain WinCo Foods To Take Over Kmart Lot In Billings

WinCo Foods, a low-cost grocery chain in the Rocky Mountain West, plans to move into the lot previously owned by Kmart on 24th Street West and Central Avenue in Billings. The store would be the company’s first in Montana. The new building would have spots for a couple of additional retailers.

http://billingsgazette.com/business/discount-grocery-chain-winco-foods-to-take-over-kmart-lot/article_d25769a0-0e9b-51f6-812a-ffd85a34334d.html