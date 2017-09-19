EPA To Dig Up Contaminated Soil In Lockwood Superfund Site

A large mutimillion-dollar excavation project will begin this fall to remove potentially toxic chemicals from part of a 580-acre federal Superfund site in Lockwood, which was used for a chemical repackaging company and a tanker-cleaning operation. The land sits to the north of Interstate 90.

http://billingsgazette.com/news/local/epa-to-dig-up-contaminated-soil-in-lockwood-superfund-site/article_65a86d3c-e771-529c-acee-b0585c97298f.html