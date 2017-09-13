Ex-GOP House Majority Leader From Billings Pleads Guilty To Trafficking Several Pounds Of Meth

Former Montana Republican House Majority Leader Michael David Lange of Billings, who once told the governor to go to hell, admitted on Tuesday to trafficking several pounds of meth as part of a large drug conspiracy. Appearing before U.S. District Judge Susan Watters in Billings, Lange, 57, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess meth for distribution and to possession with intent to distribute. Three was no plea agreement.

