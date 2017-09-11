Ex-Offenders Could Find Second Chance Through New Law

House Bill 168 passed the Montana Legislature this spring by a comfortable margin. It allows anyone to petition the courts to have his or her misdemeanor record erased, so long as that person has completed the sentence and had no other offenses for five years. State Rep. Zach Brown, D-Bozeman, was the bill’s primary sponsor.

http://billingsgazette.com/news/state-and-regional/montana/ex-offenders-could-find-second-chance-through-new-law/article_4c6360ae-c8de-5c73-992d-da9ea191fb44.html