‘Expert Con Man’ Must Pay Back More Than $76K To Missoula Businesses He Defrauded

A man who used fake checks and credit cards to defraud Missoula-area businesses out of tens of thousands of dollars was sentenced to prison on Tuesday. District Court Judge Karen Townsend sentenced Patrick Studley to 30 years in the Montana State Prison, with 20 of those years suspended.

http://missoulian.com/news/local/expert-con-man-must-pay-back-more-than-k-to/article_38688a78-e5a8-5608-be62-92ecc64c9e63.html