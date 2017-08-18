Fair Food, Carnival Sales Picking Up After Slow Start To MontanaFair

Money from food and carnival sales has picked up at MontanaFair in the past two days while overall revenue continues to lag behind a record fair in 2016, officials said on Thursday. The nine-day fair at MetraPark in Billings wraps up on Saturday after three nights of rodeo.

http://billingsgazette.com/news/local/fair-food-carnival-sales-picking-up-after-slow-start-to/article_ecc29eb9-2ef3-5a41-b80e-543920463a43.html