Fire Danger Increasing In Southwestern Montana, Yellowstone

The stuff that makes fire in southwestern Montana and Yellowstone National Park is drying out. Due to decreasing moisture in trees and grasses, the U.S. Forest Service has upgraded the level of fire danger in the Bozeman area to “high.” Fire danger in Yellowstone National Park is listed as “very high.”

