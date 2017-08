Fire South Of Dillon At 3,000 Acres, But Mostly Contained

Firefighters have been working to fight a blaze that initially threatened telecommunications infrastructure about 20 miles south of Dillon. The outer perimeter of the 3,000-acre Maurer Mountain Fire is now 55 percent contained and no structures are considered in danger.

http://mtstandard.com/news/local/fire-south-of-dillon-is-at-acres-but-mostly-contained/article_85ecec8e-34ac-5f37-969b-35c5ff89d282.html